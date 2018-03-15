‘He’s drowned in his own blood’: Murder trial

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees outside the murder trial of Kyle Robert Thompson in Townsville.

A MEDICAL expert has given evidence about the gruesome way the victim may have died while testifying in a murder trial under way in Townsville.

A sign-writer allegedly killed by his former trainee died after inhaling his own blood while bound with duct tape on his bathroom floor, a court has been told.

Kyle Robert Thompson, 29, is on trial in the Supreme Court in Townsville for the murder of 59-year-old David Alan Knyvett on November 15, 2015.

The court heard Mr Knyvett was found in the bathroom of his Belgian Gardens home with duct tape around his legs, neck and hands.

Forensic pathologist Professor David Williams said Mr Knyvett had sustained head injuries and "had inhaled a lot of blood from his damaged nose".

When asked by Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees how much blood he said, "enough to kill him, basically".

"He's drowned in his own blood," Prof Williams said.

The court heard Thompson had worked as a trainee window tinter with Mr Knyvett's business Magic Signs and was living with him in the lead-up to November 15.

In his opening address, Mr Rees said Thompson told police he hit Mr Knyvett in the head with a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle a number of times.

"The accused said he moved Dave to the bathroom and the deceased was trying to stand up so that's why he duct-taped his ankles, to stop him from falling," Mr Rees said.

"He also said to the police that he put him in the recovery position and that he left him there."

Thompson's brother, Robert John Thompson, told the court the accused came to his Kelso home about 8pm or 9pm on November 15, 2015.

"We'd had a fight the day before and I shook his hand ... and then he told me he may have killed someone," he said.

Mr Thompson told the court that his brother drove him to a Belgian Gardens address and he saw blood on the kitchen floor while he was there.

"He said the bloke sexually interfered with him when he was 16," he said.

Peter Hill, a friend of Mr Knyvett, said Mr Knyvett earlier in the week told him he had asked Thompson to move out after discovering he had damaged his car.

"He said the following day he got a phone call from Kyle ... Kyle was asking him for money," he said.

"He told me he refused to give Kyle money."

Mr Hill said that on November 15 he went to Mr Knyvett's place, got no response when he knocked, so tried to call him, leaving a voice message on his phone.

He said he made more attempts to contact Mr Knyvett between then and the next day and that he was "somewhat worried" because it was "most unlike Dave not to return a phone call and also it was not his customary voicemail message".

Mr Hill told police he attended the Mundingburra police station to make a report on the morning of November 16.

The trial continues.