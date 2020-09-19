Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly stabbed in Walloon on Friday night.
A man was allegedly stabbed in Walloon on Friday night.
Crime

Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Sep 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was allegedly stabbed in the chest in Ipswich last night drove himself to a nearby pub, where he was treated for his injuries.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, treated a man in his 40s with a chest injury at the Walloon Saloon Hotel at 8.15pm on Friday night.

He was then taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

LOCAL NEWS: Anger after ninth greyhound dies at racetrack this year

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was an altercation between two people in Walloon in which a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

“He’s driven himself to the Walloon Saloon nearby,” he said.

“(The Queensland Ambulance Service) has attended and transported him to the PA.

“Investigations are still continuing. No one has been charged.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew...

        News Ipswich was this week linked to the shocking death on a man in a Brisbane park

        Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        Premium Content Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        News An amusement company that has lost more than 60 events this year is planning a late...

        Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        Premium Content Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        News A court has found a waste operator continued to dump in excess of its limits...

        Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        Premium Content Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        News The party said it would establish a $4 billion public transport expansion fund to...