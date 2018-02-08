Hero in blue undies tried to save mother’s ashes

The budgie-smuggling wearing man chased off the intruder. Picture: Bill Hearne

The budgie-smuggling wearing man chased off the intruder. Picture: Bill Hearne

THE man dressed only in his blue undies who found an intruder in his burning home has broken down in tears describing the moment her grabbed a hose to fight the blaze.

Scott Wagemaker, 47, revealed he was attempting to save his mother's ashes from being lost in the fire.

Scott Wagemaker says he was lost everything. Picture: Jack Houghton

"I grabbed the hose and I tried so hard to save them," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I've lost everything but that's all I care about.

"I thought everyone inside was going to die and I'm so happy they are all right but I've lost everything."

Emergency services question the man. Picture: Nine News

Mr Wagemaker returned to the property this afternoon in hopes of finding the ashes but he broke down in tears as he realised they were destroyed.

A distraught father has relived the terrifying moment a "molotov cocktail" was thrown into the side of his bedroom, setting the apartment on fire.

The mystery man battles the blaze. Picture: Sophie Walsh / Twitter

Anthony Whiteford, 39, said he was woken at 3am this morning to the sounds of his burly roommate, Mr Wagemaker, screaming for him to flee their small duplex on Mitchell St in Condell Park.

Mr Whiteford climbed out of his bedroom on the first floor and dropped a few metres to the ground.

"The entire place was on fire so I forced open the window and climbed out," Mr Whiteford said outside the charred remains of his home this afternoon.

"I was hanging there until I could bring myself to drop.

A man found an intruder in his home and his house on fire. Picture: Bill Hearne

"Then they took me away in an ambulance and I've only just got out."

Mr Whiteford said he believed the home was firebombed.

"Everything I had was up in that place," he said.

"My phone, all my clothes, everything.

"I have to move back in with my ex now."

Fire crews were called to the Condell Park home. Picture: Bill Hearne

The shipping yard process worker was covered in cuts and bruises and suffered minor burns to the soles of his feet.

"I'm lucky to have got out without too much hassle but it could have been much worse," he said.

Police are investigating the fire and are treating it as suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the home about 3am today after Mr Wagemaker woke to find a stranger inside and the apartment on fire.

Fire crews were called to the Condell Park home. Picture: Bill Hearne

As the intruder fled, the man woke two other men inside and they all escaped with minor lacerations and smoke inhalation.

The home has fire, smoke and water damage and police have established a crime scene.

Anyone who saw a dark coloured hatchback driving from nearby Leemon Street, shortly after the fire was discovered has been asked to contact police.