Man downs bottles of wine, smashes windows, runs from cops

A man faced court on two wilful damage charges and one committing public nuisance. Photo/File

A 31-year-old Kingaroy man found himself in court after consuming two bottles of wine, leading police on a chase through Kingaroy and smashing three glass paned windows.

Rory William Hockins pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance and two counts of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

On September 24 at 10.50pm police observed Hockins yelling and screaming before running down Short Street, knocking over the police station rubbish bin, running through the RSL car park knocking over another bin and telling police he wanted to be arrested because he had been breaking windows.

The two wilful damage charges were from 10 and 11 September where he smashed three glass paned windows.

Hockins was represented by Jay Rose from Rosegold legal who said at the time the defendant was heavily intoxicated.

"On the occasions of 24 September he was heavily intoxicated, reports to drinking two bottles of wine, in his words he was 'a loud smart arse' to police and kept on trying to annoy them to get him to be arrested and was yelling loudly," Mrs Rose said.

"He reports he spent a few hours in custody and had a suspected broken arm.

"With respect to the broken windows he accepts the restitution sought of $752.78."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea of guilty.

"These seem to be things fuelled by having far too much alcohol and having some underlying issues causing you to drink that amount, I note that you were on probation at the time.

"I will order you to pay $752.78 to the complainant and refer that to SPER.

"Paying that compensation will have some effect on you and hopefully you will realise the seriousness of your problems and that they shouldn't be imposed on other people.

Hockins was also placed on a 12 month probation period.

No convictions were recorded.