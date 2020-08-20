Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Breaking

Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

Ashley Carter
20th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

Man loses everything as 'squatter' home goes up in flames

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.

Community Newsletter SignUp
hinkler parade maroochydore unit fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 208 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full name’s of 208 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court

        • 20th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Chronic pain sufferer slams ‘draconian’ cannabis laws

        Premium Content Chronic pain sufferer slams ‘draconian’ cannabis laws

        Crime He copped an enormous fine after he was caught making his own

        Rooftop bar, pool for new Gatton CBD development

        Premium Content Rooftop bar, pool for new Gatton CBD development

        Business A flash new development has been approved for Gatton

        Queenslanders angry, but not in way you might expect

        Premium Content Queenslanders angry, but not in way you might expect

        Opinion “Whether you believe in climate change or not is beside the point."