Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        premium_icon Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        News A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.

        Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        premium_icon Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        Council News The former councillor was in the job for 39 years.

        Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        premium_icon Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        News 12 animal experiences worth planning a day trip for

        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Tennis Qatar Open 2020: Ash Barty beaten by Petra Kvitova in semi-finals