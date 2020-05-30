Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have you seen these men?

        premium_icon Have you seen these men?

        News Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate two men missing from Inala and Goodna.

        Community mourns loss of butcher, father and larrikin

        premium_icon Community mourns loss of butcher, father and larrikin

        News The Springfield community is mourning the loss of a popular figure.

        Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        premium_icon Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        News ‘I thought, you know what? Why not?’

        Council aiming to hand down rates freeze in budget

        premium_icon Council aiming to hand down rates freeze in budget

        Council News ‘ I want to say to our community that we get it. We really do’.