Man dies at ReefWorld Pontoon despite doctor's efforts

Elyse Wurm
by
1st Mar 2020 9:29 PM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
A MAN has died at the ReefWorld Pontoon with an RACQ CQ Rescue crew tasked to the new attraction on Sunday afternoon. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a doctor on board was performing CPR on the 70-year-old man before the RACQ CQ Rescue team arrived, however upon arrival nothing further could be done to save the man. 

A statement released by RACQ CQ Rescue said the crew was tasked to the pontoon at Hardy Reef, which is located 80km north-east of Airlie Beach, about 1pm. 

The rescue crewman, paramedic and doctor on board were winched down to the floating dive pontoon, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The QAS spokeswoman said it was unconfirmed whether the death was due to a cardiac arrest or drowning. 

