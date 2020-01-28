Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
Rural

Aussie dies in tractor rollover on road

28th Jan 2020 10:47 AM

A MAN spent days laying injured on a roadside after he was thrown from his tractor in Victoria's East Gippsland.

Police believe the tractor rolled down an embankment on Tambo Upper Road at Bruthen five days ago, but the man could not move because of his injuries, and he was not found until 11.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died and police will prepare a report for the coroner, but the death is not being counted towards the state's road toll.

More Stories

Show More
farmer man killed rollover crash tractor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Handyman helps himself to tools at hardware store

        premium_icon Handyman helps himself to tools at hardware store

        News Unpaid tradie turns to theft to relieve financial pressure

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
        Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        premium_icon Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        Offbeat LIST: Our region's funniest excuses, reasons for committing crimes

        Tireless couple keeping Ipswich fed

        premium_icon Tireless couple keeping Ipswich fed

        News ‘Taking 12 weeks off wasn’t a consideration. So, we chopped it off.’

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
        Older residents left to languish on waiting lists

        premium_icon Older residents left to languish on waiting lists

        News The new figures come just weeks after it was revealed almost 30,000 older...