Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

by Glenn Roberts
27th Apr 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who was discovered injured in a suburban street last month, after what appeared to be a skateboard accident, has died in hospital

The man, 40, was found on the road in Nepean Ave, Arana Hills, at 7.15pm on March 18.

Police said he passed away the following day.

Police said their initial information suggested the man had lost control of an electric skateboard before falling and hitting his head.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

road deaths skateboarding death skateboards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking up a storm at home

        premium_icon Cooking up a storm at home

        News Program offers a way for kids to learn how to cook from home

        Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        premium_icon Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        Council News A local council has acknowledged two applications to revoke heritage listings from...

        University provides financial relief

        premium_icon University provides financial relief

        News University sets up a financial plan to support student

        Blanket appeal to help pets stay snug as a bug this winter

        premium_icon Blanket appeal to help pets stay snug as a bug this winter

        News Desperate plea for blankets and jackets ahead of winter months.