Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A MAN has died in a car crash on Brisbaneâ€™s Gateway Motorway.

The 76-year-old was travelling south on the motorway at Boondall when he ran into a concrete side barrier.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency services attended the crash and attempted to revive him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. It is believed the man may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

MAN INJURED IN CLIFF FALL

Paramedics were called to a report of a man on rocks at Point Arkwright.

ON THE Sunshine Coast a man has fallen 10 metres off a cliff near Coolum Beach.

At 9.52am, paramedics were called to a report of a man on rocks at Point Arkwright on Jubilee Esplanade.

The 56-year-old was conscious but had back and neck pain.

He has been airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital in a serious condition.

CHARGES LAID OVER UTE THEFT

MEANWHILE three teenagers who stole a car and crashed it into another motorist, injuring him, have been charged by police.

Three boys, aged 12, 13 and 16, were allegedly involved in the theft of a white Ford Ranger ute that crash into a Hyundai hatchback in Townsville about 2.30am this morning.

The driver of the hatchback - a 19-year-old man - was injured in the crash and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged.

Police allege the crash occurred when the trio ran a red light on Fulham Road at Vincent.

They then fled the scene, police say.

The 12 and 13 year olds have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving tainted property.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

The ute was stolen from a Chelsea Drive property at Condon yesterday.