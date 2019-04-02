Menu
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay Contributed
Man dies in shipping container fire

Rae Wilson
by and Gerard Cockburn
2nd Apr 2019 7:12 AM
A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.

Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.

The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.

Investigations are continuing.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.

