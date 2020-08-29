Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who was pulled from a smoke-filled unit has died. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.
A man who was pulled from a smoke-filled unit has died. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.
News

Man dies in mystery unit fire

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:55 AM

A man has died after a unit fire in Sydney's southwest this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Biara Ave property in Clemton Park just after 5am Saturday.

Fire and Rescue NSW pulled the unconscious man from the smoke-filled unit and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. However, the man died at the scene.

The unit was significantly damaged and police have established a crime scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

 

Originally published as Man dies in mystery unit fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        Health Queensland Health has updated the venues around Brisbane and the Gold Coast visited by people involved in more than a dozen new coronavirus cases.

        COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Premium Content COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Health Another prison officer has tested positive for coronavirus

        Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Premium Content Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Crime Rapist back under supervision after assaulting woman

        Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        Premium Content Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        News A drink driver has lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing...