Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a quad bike rollover earlier this month. Picture: File
Health

Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover

Maddie Manwaring
17th Jun 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
A man has died in hospital following a quad bike rollover in Beerburrum earlier this month.

Emergency crews including critical care and the high acuity unit attended the rollover at a private property on Male Road about 9.35pm on June 5.

The man, in his 40s, was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Beerwah Police Station officer-in-charge Brendan Davis said the man died on Monday, June 7.

Senior Sergeant Davis said police had investigated the incident and were preparing a report for the coroner.

A teenage girl was also taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

More to come.

