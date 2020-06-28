Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies in HiLux rollover

by Cormac Pearson
28th Jun 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan overnight.

It is the fifth death on Queensland roads in 48 hours.

Emergency services attended the scene on Chambers Flat Rd near Kerry Rd at around 1.30am.

It is believed a Toyota HiLux lost control and rolled.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the 21-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures.

It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland
It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Two other women, aged 25 and 19, were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland

 

In a separate crash this morning, a man was left with critical injuries after the vehicle he was in hit a power pole and rolled just after 6.30am at Barron in Cairns.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Cairns Hospital.

The Chambers Flat crash caused the fifth road fatality in Queensland in 48 hours.

A 19-year-old Inala man died in an accident in Brisbane's south died on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, a 34-year-old Kirwan man was killed near Caldwell, in the state's north, after his car crashed into a tree.

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died on the Sunshine Coast after he struck a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning a 92-year-old man died in Toowoomba after a car collided with a mobility scooter.

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        premium_icon Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        News Premier hopeful the state can introduce 2sq m rule into smaller venues

        Three people decline hospital trip after two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Three people decline hospital trip after two-vehicle crash

        News One woman needed to be taken to Ipswich Hospital with a leg injury.

        Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        premium_icon Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        News A high school teacher made graphic sex videos with his partner