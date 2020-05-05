Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
News

Man dies in forklift accident

by Campbell Gellie
5th May 2020 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died at a workplace incident in Sydney's south west on Tuesday.

The man was driving a forklift outside a Chipping Norton warehouse when it rolled and pinned the man.

He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Three ambulance crews arrived at the Pat Devlin Close site just after 1.15pm and started treating the man.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Phil Sweet said paramedics provided the best possible treatment to the patient but he died at the scene.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

"We treated the patient for head and chest injuries, sadly there was nothing further paramedics could do today," he said.

"We need all work places to make sure they are taking extreme caution when undertaking their daily tasks. Things can change very quickly. We need to continue to look out for each other while on the job.

"Losing a loved one is unimaginable and we are thinking of their family at this time."

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Originally published as Man dies in forklift accident in Sydney's southwest

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Organisers of CMC Rocks respond to Foxtel channel cuts

        premium_icon Organisers of CMC Rocks respond to Foxtel channel cuts

        News News broke yesterday that music channels MAX, CMC and V would be no more at the end of next month.

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Schools prepare to welcome back pupils

        premium_icon Schools prepare to welcome back pupils

        News Schools in Ipswich are preparing for a gradual return to normal

        Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        premium_icon Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        Politics Victims of the 2011 floods say they’ve lost faith in the State Government over its...