Man dies after horror woodchipping incident while at work

The man was struck in an incident involving a wood chipper. (Credit: 7 News)

A MAN has died of head injuries after he was struck in an incident involving a wood chipper at a Springfield Lakes construction site on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition shortly after 1.30pm but he died in hospital on Tuesday night.

It is understood the man's skull was fractured and he was unconscious when emergency services arrived on scene.

Two inspectors and an investigator from Work Place Health and Safety were at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland said an investigation into the incident was under way.