A man has tragically died following a medical episode near Mount Perry this afternoon. File Photo.
Breaking

Man dies following tragic medical episode near Mount Perry

Holly Cormack
28th Oct 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2020 5:33 AM
A MAN has tragically died while riding his bike along Mt Perry Gin Gin Road at New Moonta this afternoon, after reportedly suffering a medical episode.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics treated the patient, who was in critical condition upon arrival, after he suffered a medical incident, resulting in him falling from his bike.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the incident at 2.10pm, near Walters Road, however the man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A member of the public reportedly gave the man CPR until the ambulance arrived.

