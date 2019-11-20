Menu
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 5:22 AM
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

