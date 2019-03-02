Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog attack in Tregear has led to a death. Picture: 7 News
Dog attack in Tregear has led to a death. Picture: 7 News
Crime

Man dies after dog attack

2nd Mar 2019 11:03 AM

A MAN has died in hospital five weeks after he was attacked by two dogs while visiting a home in Sydney's west.

The 40-year-old man suffered multiple bites when he was mauled at the Tregear property on January 24 and went into cardiac arrest.

He had injuries to his ears, face, abdomen and chest.

The man had to be resuscitated and received a blood transfusion before being placed in an induced coma and taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. He died on Friday afternoon.

A 39-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were treated for minor injuries after they were also bitten.

Neighbours who tried to help were seen by NSW Ambulance paramedics covered in the blood of the victims.

They were commended for the efforts and attempts to bring the animals under control.

The dogs, described on their registration as American Staffordshire terriers, were sedated at the scene with the assistance of RSCPA NSW inspectors and surrendered to the local council.

They were both euthanised the following day, as reported by News Corp's Blacktown Advocate.

More Stories

dog attack editors picks fatality hospital pet ownership

Top Stories

    Ipswich's athletic bonds remain strong

    premium_icon Ipswich's athletic bonds remain strong

    News That's because Wheeler has savoured the four decades he has been with the city's highly successful athletics club.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Teen on ice-fuelled spree dubbed a one-man crime wave

    premium_icon Teen on ice-fuelled spree dubbed a one-man crime wave

    Crime Judge shocked after reading detailed criminal history

    Indigenous group loses fight but heads back to court

    premium_icon Indigenous group loses fight but heads back to court

    Environment The Land Court of Queensland did not grant the injunction

    New dam plan to reduce flooding in Bremer, Brisbane rivers

    premium_icon New dam plan to reduce flooding in Bremer, Brisbane rivers

    News The investigation came in the wake of the 2011 disaster