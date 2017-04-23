UPDATE: Tributes flow for young man after sudden death

Tributes are flowing in for the sports-mad 25-year-old

UPDATE 3.38PM:

THE young Ipswich man who passed away at a soccer match yesterday afternoon has been identified.

Tributes are flowing in for Rob Carpenter, believed to be just 25 years old, after he passed away yesterday while watching a match between his club, Blackstone United Dragons Soccer Club and Mansfield Eagles Soccer Club.

Paramedics were called to Weedon Soccer Grounds in Mansfield at 1.35pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the young man died of an underlying medical condition.

"CPR was given on site and the patient died not long after arriving at the Princess Alexandra Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"As far as we are aware the man did have an underlying medical condition and was a spectator."

Blackstone United Dragons Chairman Jeremy Bruce said the club was deeply saddened by the loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates during this time of loss," Mr Bruce posted on the Queensland Christian Soccer Association Facebook page.

"We also thank the QCSA community for all of their prayers and support....it's truly a blessing to be part of an association that cares so much for their members.

"We ask that you continue to uphold the family in your prayers as they come to terms with the loss of a son, brother and mate."



Messages of support for the club and the player's family have flooded in over the last 24 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those involved," Robyn Allen said.

"As the coach of Brisbane Valley Soccer Club SM2, I wish to send our deepest condolences to all of the family, friends, team mates/coach of Rob's," Patricia Mills said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time.

"Please take comfort in knowing Rob was doing what he loved best, playing a great game with great mates."

Such sad news, deepest condolences to the family, team mates and coach," Samantha Savery said.

"I can't imagine how you all would be feeling. All the best to Blackstone Soccer Club. Wishing them all the strength and love. Love from a previous team mate family."

INITIAL: THE Queensland Christian Soccer Association has announced a young soccer player died during a match yesterday.

QCSA is an independent body set up to enable those who cannot play on Sundays, to have an alternative to the main stream soccer body and includes teams from Ipswich and Brisbane.

"A young man am the Blackstone United Dragons Soccer Club passed away during the match he was participating in," QCSA presient Peter Smale said.

This tragic and sudden event has obviously left quite a mark on those present; players, officials and spectators alike.

"Please prayerfully uphold both the Blackstone and Mansfield clubs as well as spectators and officials over the coming days.

"If you are attending worship somewhere on Sunday and there is an opportunity to include this matter in the prayers of your congregation that too would be much appreciated."