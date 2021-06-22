Man dies during F1 ‘team building’ trip

The family of an Australian man who died in a tragic incident on a night out in Singapore during a "team building" work trip has been denied compensation.

Nicholas McGrath bled to death in a third-floor hallway of The Substation arts building in the early hours of Saturday, September 21, 2019, after punching through a glass window and cutting his wrist.

The 34-year-old had flown in that Thursday with his colleagues from Sydney-based electrical contractor PM Electric for a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to watch the F1 Grand Prix, as a reward for the team's hard work.

A Singapore coroner's report last year found that Mr McGrath, who had been drinking at a bar in the compound after leaving his colleagues, had likely wandered up to the third floor and, due to his intoxicated state, began panicking when he could not find a way out of the "dark and deserted", unfamiliar building.

"This would also explain why Mr Mcgrath did not use his handphone to call his colleagues or the police for assistance, or simply to turn the handle to unlatch the window to open it," State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said.

"Instead, he chose to smash the window with his fist. As a result, he sustained a deep incised wound on his right wrist caused by the jagged edges of the broken window which led to his death. In the circumstances, I find Mr Mcgrath's death to be an unfortunate misadventure."

The Substation building on Armenian Street in Singapore.



Mr McGrath's widow Nicole lodged a claim for death benefits, saying the father-of-two wouldn't have been in Singapore unless his salary and leave entitlements "were not to be affected by the trip".

PM Electric's insurer denied liability on the basis that his death "did not result from an injury which arose out of or in the course of his employment and that employment was not a substantial contributing factor to the injury".

The case was brought before the Personal Injury Commission of NSW earlier this year, where lawyers for Ms McGrath argued there was a "direct, unbroken connection" between the heavy consumption of alcohol and the "team building" purpose of the trip.

Barrister Joseph Hallion submitted that Mr McGrath was in the course of his employment for the whole trip, stating that "going on holiday with your employer is not something that in the general community … would be seen as a reward" but was rather "something that must be done as part of the employment relationship".

Commission member Catherine McDonald agreed that he was in the course of his employment for the whole trip, but ultimately ruled that his injury did not arise out of his employment.

"For the substantial part of the evening, Mr McGrath was away from the other members of the group and not participating in the activity which was the purpose of the trip," she said in her decision earlier this month.

"Neither Mr McGrath's employment nor the circumstances of the trip to Singapore required him to drink alcohol. I am not satisfied that there was an expectation that large amounts of alcohol would be consumed."

Ms McDonald ruled that Mr McGrath's injury "did not arise out of his employment merely because he would not have been in Singapore but for his employment".

"In any event, even if I was satisfied that the injury arose out of employment, I would need to be satisfied that employment was a substantial contributing factor to the injury," she said.

"For the reasons set out above, I am not satisfied that it was."

Ms McGrath declined to comment when reached through her lawyers.

PM Electric has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man dies during F1 'team building' trip