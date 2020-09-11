Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

11th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cloncurry overnight.

Police say the driver of a white utility travelling on the Barkly Highway 50km west of Cloncurry lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crash into a ditch about 10.30pm on Thursday night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene," police said.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the Barkly Highway between 10pm-10.40pm last night and has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

More Stories

Show More
cloncurry editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTRAGED: Landholders take fire ant battle into own hands

        Premium Content OUTRAGED: Landholders take fire ant battle into own hands

        Rural AFTER active nests were located on a farm, landholders waited weeks with no one returning to bait the property.

        Teen busted with grandad’s old gun in cupboard

        Premium Content Teen busted with grandad’s old gun in cupboard

        Crime A Lockyer Valley teen with no weapons licence kept a .22 calibre rifle in his...

        Police use phone tracking in case against torture accused

        Premium Content Police use phone tracking in case against torture accused

        News Hie defence lawyer argued that the case against him circumstantial

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health Dr Young said funerals were extremely high risk for transmission