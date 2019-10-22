Man dies at Qld adventure tourist attraction

UPDATE: A man has died and a woman has suffered possible spinal injuries after a fall at a popular Cape Tribulation adventure tourist attraction.

Emergency services remain on scene at Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours following the incident which occurred about 2pm.

The Rescue 510 helicopter arrives at Cairns Hospital, bringing a patient from Cape Tribulation. PHOTO: ANNA ROGERS

The woman has been flown from the scene by Rescue 510 helicopter with suspected spinal and shoulder injuries in a stable condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit, general duties police and detectives are at the scene and Workplace Health and Safety is also investigating.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on scene at Cape Tribulation after reports two people have been injured at a popular adventure tourist attraction.

It is understood the incident occurred at the site of Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours which takes guests on a walk around the top of the Daintree via flying fox.

The Rescue 510 helicopter is on its way to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one patient was in a critical condition and another female patient in her 40s was being treated for a shoulder injury.

The spokeswoman could not confirm if the critical patient was a man or a woman.

"We have attended a fall from height of more than 10m," a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said.

"The call came in at 2 o'clock."

The Rescue 510 helicopter is on its way to Cape Tribulation. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the matter would be dealt with by Workplace Health and Safety and police would assist.

"An investigator will be attending," she said about 3pm.

"We don't have an ETA at this time on when they will arrive."

A Cape Tribulation resident said there were delays on the Daintree Ferry as motorists were forced to give way to emergency services.

"I saw ambulances and fire crews rush past. This won't be good for tourism," said the man, who did not want to be named.

Cairns Post contacted Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours but a spokeswoman said no comment could be made about the incident.