A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash in Townsville.

The 49-year-old Castle Hill man was driving a ute on Stuart's Southern Port Road before the vehicle spun off the road and crashed into a parked truck trailer at about 5.40pm on Thursday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate.