PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
Man dies after tractor rollover on farm

Lachlan Mcivor
24th May 2021 7:55 AM
AN elderly man was killed in a farm accident in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.

Paramedics rushed to a tractor rollover on a private property in Upper Lockyer, about 20 minutes north east of the centre of Toowoomba, just before 7pm, with the man in a critical condition.

He passed away at the scene.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner following the tragic death.

His death is believed to be non-suspicious.

