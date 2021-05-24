Man dies after tractor rollover on farm
AN elderly man was killed in a farm accident in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.
Paramedics rushed to a tractor rollover on a private property in Upper Lockyer, about 20 minutes north east of the centre of Toowoomba, just before 7pm, with the man in a critical condition.
He passed away at the scene.
Police will now prepare a report for the coroner following the tragic death.
His death is believed to be non-suspicious.
