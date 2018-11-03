Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man dies after quad bike accident at Home Hill
Man dies after quad bike accident at Home Hill Matthew Deans
News

Man dies after quad bike accident

3rd Nov 2018 11:04 AM

A 20-year-old man has died following an incident involving the quad bike he was riding on a rural road in the state's north.

The single-vehicle fatal traffic crash happened at Home Hill early this morning.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that at about 12.20am a quad bike travelling along McDowell Road has struck a drain throwing the male rider from the vehicle," police said in a statement.

"A 20-year-old Ayr man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

accident editors picks home hill qual bike

Top Stories

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    Environment Where to go in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim to claim money from November 1

    Hornets help Qld Bulls prospect bat ahead

    premium_icon Hornets help Qld Bulls prospect bat ahead

    Cricket Prince developing cricket with Ipswich before national quest

    Ice dealer faces six month stretch behind bars

    premium_icon Ice dealer faces six month stretch behind bars

    Crime He was convicted and sentenced for supplying the dangerous drug

    Local Partners