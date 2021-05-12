Menu
A man has died after police found him in a critical condition in a basement parking garage.
Crime

Man dies after parking garage incident

by Anton Nilsson
12th May 2021 6:19 PM

A man who was found in a critical condition in a Sydney parking garage has died from his injuries, police said.

The man was found in the basement parking area of a Rushcutters Bay apartment block on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services arrived to the building around 1.50pm after reports of an alleged assault.

Police officers and paramedics found the man unresponsive and the medical officials began working to save his life.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in nearby Darlinghurst in a critical condition but died a short time later, police said in a statement issued shortly after 3pm.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Kings Cross police station where he was helping officers in their investigation.

A crime scene has been established, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kings Cross police station.

