Man dies after medical episode while in custody

A 65-year-old Ellen Grove man has died following a medical episode while in police custody.

Queensland Police said on Saturday the man had been in custody at Richlands Watchhouse, just outside of the Ipswich area.

He was arrested on January 15 for allegedly breaching domestic violence orders twice.

The man suffered the episode after he appeared at Richlands Magistrates Court court on January 18.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man had been waiting to be transported to another facility at the time of the incident.

Officers rendered first aid before the man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He later underwent surgery, however passed away on January 22.

The Ethical Standards Command are now investigating the man's the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Crime and Corruption Commission have also been notified.