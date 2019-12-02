Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Crime

Man dies after ‘fight’ with homeowner

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Dec 2019 2:03 PM

A man has died after he was physically confronted by a homeowner in Melbourne's southeast.

Victoria Police were called by a woman who saw the man "acting suspiciously" in the front yard of her home on Gladstone Rd in Dandenong North about 5am.

"The woman's partner confronted the man and followed him to Carlton Rd where a physical altercation took place," police said in a statement about midday.

"The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the fight and was conveyed to hospital where he died several hours later."

The intersecting suburban streets are lined with houses and a secondary college is also nearby.

The male occupant of the home was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Ambulance Victoria said they were called at about 5.30am and two patients were taken to hospital.

"One was in a serious condition, one was in a stable condition," he said.

Police said homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of the seriously injured man.

"I heard some swear words, I opened the curtain, I saw nothing but then I saw an ambulance," Carlton resident Jimmy Nguyen told The Herald Sun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime A Queensland father has been busted hiding up to $28,000 of ice in baby nappies and formula tins - at his home where six children lived.

        Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        premium_icon Men’s health advocates smash target to reach new benchmark

        News They raised a significant sum with the help of the community.

        Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        premium_icon Why Ipswich’s world champion benefits from rare loss

        Sport WITH the concentrated attention on Ipswich-bred winner Ash Barty, it’s another...

        Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        premium_icon Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

        Crime The 46-year-old will face court in the new year.