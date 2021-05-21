Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services responding to a car that has driven off a boat ramp at Lions Park in Woy Woy. Picture: Richard Noone
Emergency services responding to a car that has driven off a boat ramp at Lions Park in Woy Woy. Picture: Richard Noone
News

Man dies after car plunges off boat ramp

by Emily Cosenza
21st May 2021 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM

Police divers are working to retrieve the body of a man after a car plunged off a boat ramp on the NSW Central Coast.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed an operation was underway to remove the car from the water and retrieve a man’s body.

The tragic incident occurred off North Burge Road in Woy Woy, near Pelican and Riley islands about midday on Friday.

Police are working to retrieve the car and the man’s body. Picture: Richard Noone
Police are working to retrieve the car and the man’s body. Picture: Richard Noone

There had been initial fears that a second person in the car, as a frantic rescue operation took place.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the operation to remove the car from the water was underway about 5pm on Friday.

“Police are urging people to avoid the area” she said.

Originally published as Man dies after car plunges off boat ramp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Ipswich teen refuses to be defined by autism diagnosis

        Premium Content Why Ipswich teen refuses to be defined by autism diagnosis

        Community The teen used to undertake an hours-long commute before the sun had even risen in order to complete his TAFE studies

        Snake gets fright of its life when homeowner uses toilet

        Premium Content Snake gets fright of its life when homeowner uses toilet

        News A very crank snake - one of the nation’s most deadliest breeds - has been found in...

        Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl

        Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl

        Crime Ex-MasterChef star Ben Ungermann had broken up with his fiancee and planned to get...

        Free CBD parking schemes set to be introduced permanently

        Premium Content Free CBD parking schemes set to be introduced permanently

        Council News Results of parking trials which allowed people to park in the CBD on Saturdays for...