The man was trapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries before he died at the scene. Photo: Contributed
Man dies after car flips, crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
23rd Sep 2019 6:10 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM
A MAN has died after his car flipped and crashed into a tree in the Sunshine Coast's south overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 9.30pm, the man's car was travelling south on Beerburrum Rd at Elimbah when it left the road, crossed an embankment, overturned and crashed into a tree.

The man was entrapped in the car and was treated for critical injuries by paramedics, including Critical Care, before he died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any information to come forward.

More to come.

