Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Jul 2020 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been killed in a horror crash when a van towing a boat-trailer jackknifed and rolled on a rural Gold Coast road.

The man was driving along Marks Road Woongoolba at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, towing a boat trailer with his van when police say the vehicle left the road on a bend.

Consequently the van and trailer collided then rolled, leaving the driver trapped.

A member of the public told emergency services of the crash, however, the 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It follows another tragic crash in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young lives last week.

Originally published as Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        premium_icon Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        News A staff member at Parklands Christian College has tested positive to coronavirus, closing the school, after she and another woman visited Melbourne and Sydney and are...

        New border restrictions for QLD after two new virus cases

        New border restrictions for QLD after two new virus cases

        News Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles is set to address media to provide updates...

        Young guns to show off the future of business

        premium_icon Young guns to show off the future of business

        News If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to run a business read on