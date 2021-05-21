Menu
Crime

Man dies after being tasered by police

21st May 2021 2:23 PM

A critical investigation is underway after a man, allegedly being aggressive towards police, died after being tasered.

Police were called to a home on Herbert St, in the country NSW town of Gunnedah, last night due to concerns about the behaviour of a 27-year-old man.

Two officers from the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene around 8pm.

Police allege the man became aggressive when officers attempted to speak with him.

OC spray and a taser were used as the police officers struggled with the man, before he lost consciousness.

An ambulance was called and police officers attempted CPR on the unconscious man before paramedics rushed him to Gunnedah Hospital.

He died at hospital, a short time later.

A female police officer was also taken to hospital, where she is being treated for a bite wound to her right forearm and an injured left knee.

A critical incident team from NSW's State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will also be subject to independent review.

