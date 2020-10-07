Menu
PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
Man dies after being stuck by car in Gatton

Ali Kuchel
7th Oct 2020 9:05 AM
A MAN has died in hospital from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car in Gatton early last month.

Investigations suggest the 73-year-old man was crossing Old College Road when he was hit by a Toyota Corolla around 7.20pm on Saturday, September 5.

The man was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with life threatening injuries however he died last night.

The driver of the car was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate

Gatton Star

