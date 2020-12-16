Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 3:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by own car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council claims win in court battle against waste company

        Premium Content Council claims win in court battle against waste company

        Council News Ipswich City Council has claimed a win against a local waste company in court it said had done works with getting approval

        Ipswich pays tribute to ‘straight shooter’ former mayor

        Premium Content Ipswich pays tribute to ‘straight shooter’ former mayor

        Council News A hardworking former mayor who left school at the age of 13 is being remembered for...

        City’s top sporting dynasties showcase multiple talents

        Premium Content City’s top sporting dynasties showcase multiple talents

        Sport Amazing skills, winning formulas and strong family connections lift Ipswich to...

        ‘Delay’ in cinema operator being signed off for CBD complex

        Premium Content ‘Delay’ in cinema operator being signed off for CBD complex

        Council News The monumental impact on the cinema industry has caused a delay in an operator...