Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
A 35-year-old man, who was hit by a car last Saturday night, has died of his injuries in hospital. Police urge witnesses to come forward.
News

Man dies after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
8th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died eight days after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

The 35-year-old Wynnum man sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a car on Tingal Road in Wynnum on Saturday, August 1 about 6.15pm.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died today.

In the hours following the crash, police called for help from the public to identify the man, as he was not carrying identification.

The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp
The 35-year-old man died Saturday in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: News Corp

He was described as bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper, and was identified by Sunday morning.

The driver, a 48-year-old Brisbane woman, was not physically injured.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit continue to appeal for witnesses to contact police.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Nation announces candidate for Jordan

        Premium Content One Nation announces candidate for Jordan

        News Neil Symes has been endorsed by Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party to run for the seat of Jordan in the upcoming state election.

        • 8th Aug 2020 11:31 AM
        Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        News Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on Ipswich...

        Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        Premium Content Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        News Abbie Sweeper has a goal to return home very soon

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their...