Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night.
FATAL: A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night. Contributed
Breaking

Man dies after being hit by car

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Apr 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWENTY-THREE year old man has died after being hit by a car late Saturday night.

Officers were to called to the Childers Rd and Kingswood Way intersection at Elliot before midnight on Saturday after a man was run over by a ute.

The man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

bundaberg fatal police qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Driver's burnout flop crashes into Coles

    premium_icon Driver's burnout flop crashes into Coles

    Crime More than just prices went down for this dodgy burnout driver.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Former member weighs in: Can the LNP win again in Ipswich?

    premium_icon Former member weighs in: Can the LNP win again in Ipswich?

    Politics The former Howard Government MP held the seat for nine years

    • 22nd Apr 2019 8:32 AM
    Volunteers needed to help fight against cancer

    premium_icon Volunteers needed to help fight against cancer

    Health Plans for the Ipswich Relay for Life are well under way.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    Mum blows six times legal limit after pee stop

    premium_icon Mum blows six times legal limit after pee stop

    Crime She was on the vodka and juices before stopping to empty her bladder