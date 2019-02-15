Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Cheerleading MPs will sacrifice city to incinerator: Greens

    premium_icon Cheerleading MPs will sacrifice city to incinerator: Greens

    Environment Protesters have received backing from the state's Green MP

    • 15th Feb 2019 3:59 PM
    REVEALED: Who bulk bills and who doesn't in Ipswich

    premium_icon REVEALED: Who bulk bills and who doesn't in Ipswich

    News Not all health service providers offer bulk billing.

    • 15th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    School concern after preppie given to another mum

    premium_icon School concern after preppie given to another mum

    Education 'I was walking in the gate as the bell rang'

    Ex-political figure appeals rape conviction

    premium_icon Ex-political figure appeals rape conviction

    Crime He says the verdict was unreasonable

    • 15th Feb 2019 3:13 PM