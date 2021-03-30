Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Truck bursts into flames in D'Aguilar highway crash (7 News)
News

Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

by Rachael Rosel
29th Mar 2021 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-year-old man has died after a truck collided with a car and burst into flames on the D'Aguilar Highway north of Brisbane on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Sirl Road in Stony Creek at 4.55pm Monday.

The truck and car collision in the Moreton Bay region. Picture: 7 News
The truck and car collision in the Moreton Bay region. Picture: 7 News

Police say the car, which was travelling west on the highway, and a semi-trailer heading in the opposite direction collided.

The semi-trailer caught fire, but the 58-year-old driver managed to get free.

The other motorist, who was from Narangba, died at the scene.

 

The truck and car collision at Stony Creek. Picture: 7 News
The truck and car collision at Stony Creek. Picture: 7 News

Police are appealing for any motorists that may have witnessed the crash and have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

 

Originally published as Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash kilcoy truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

        News Ipswich City Council has announced it will close a number of facilities and services during the lockdown

        Man who bit security guard has ‘changed for better’

        Premium Content Man who bit security guard has ‘changed for better’

        News A man charged with biting has faced court four years after the offence

        ‘Clear inadequacies’: More support for Anzac Day services

        Premium Content ‘Clear inadequacies’: More support for Anzac Day services

        Council News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding has moved to address ‘clear inadequacies’ in the...

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        • 30th Mar 2021 5:24 AM