Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway.
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway. Trevor Veale
News

Man died on the side of the highway despite CPR from public

by Gerard Walsh
24th Jun 2018 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

TRAVELLERS on the New England Highway administered CPR to a Beaudesert man who suffered a medical episode at a rest area at 11.30am Saturday.

The man, 72, and his wife had pulled up at the rest area in Wallangarra where the man suffered a medical condition in the car.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the woman called 000 and flagged down people on the highway to help.

"Four members of the public got the man out of the car and administered CPR but he passed away at the scene," Sgt Baker said.

"I am very appreciative of the efforts of the four people who did their best to save the man's life."

"The more people with CPR training the better.

The man and his wife were travelling from Glen Innes to their home at Beaudesert when he took ill at the rest area at Wallangarra.

cpr editors picks queensland warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Trash and treasure Syd's Sunday ritual for 30 years

    premium_icon Trash and treasure Syd's Sunday ritual for 30 years

    News It has been 30 years since Syd and Val Haag first got out of bed at 3am on a Sunday morning and headed off to what was then known as the Ipswich Flea Market.

    Grandparents jailed for drug business

    premium_icon Grandparents jailed for drug business

    News Granny jailed for helping husband's ice business

    Nine people injured in three weekend traffic crashes

    Nine people injured in three weekend traffic crashes

    News Paramedics called to crashes at Laidley, Leichhardt and Redbank

    • 24th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Seven weekend markets worth a look in Ipswich, Springfield

    Seven weekend markets worth a look in Ipswich, Springfield

    Community Shoppers looking for farm veggies have plenty of market options

    Local Partners