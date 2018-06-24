Man died on the side of the highway despite CPR from public

Police were on the scene on the New England Highway.

Police were on the scene on the New England Highway. Trevor Veale

TRAVELLERS on the New England Highway administered CPR to a Beaudesert man who suffered a medical episode at a rest area at 11.30am Saturday.

The man, 72, and his wife had pulled up at the rest area in Wallangarra where the man suffered a medical condition in the car.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the woman called 000 and flagged down people on the highway to help.

"Four members of the public got the man out of the car and administered CPR but he passed away at the scene," Sgt Baker said.

"I am very appreciative of the efforts of the four people who did their best to save the man's life."

"The more people with CPR training the better.

The man and his wife were travelling from Glen Innes to their home at Beaudesert when he took ill at the rest area at Wallangarra.