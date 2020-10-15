Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

A man who was denied entry at the Royal Hotel in Gatton, caused a scene and ended up running from police (file Image).

LAWSON Evans wanted a takeaway six pack from the Royal Hotel in Gatton.

But when security denied the 27-year-old entry to the pub, Evans attempted to find his own way in but found himself in Gatton Magistrates Court instead.

Security were forced to flag down patrolling police officers on August 14, when Evans became angry and confrontational.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Evans called out profanities when he was denied access to the pub.

“He had been warned to stop, but he had continued,” sergeant Windsor said.

The court heard at 11.45pm, police attended the pub and attempted to discuss the issue with Evans before he fled the scene.

Police spotted him and called for Evans to stop.

“However, he has run from the police despite the fact they had identified themselves,” sergeant Windsor said.

When they caught up with Evans, they found a clip seal plastic bag containing about three grams of cannabis.

Evans was taken to the watchhouse for his troubles.

In Gatton court on Monday, September 13, Evans pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug, one charge for committing a public nuisance and one charge for obstructing a police officer.

Duty lawyer Elliot Boddice said at the time, Evans was unemployed, but had recently found work as a farm labourer.

“He had a relationship breakdown three days before this, and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanic,” Mr Boddice said.

Mr Boddice said Evans was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 21, and had recently recommenced medication.

“Ultimately his criminal history is relatively minor,” he said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Evans he had to learn when to stop.

“You’ve got to know when it’s time to go home, when they say to you ‘no more’, just go,” Mr Saggers said.

Evans was issued one fine for the three charges.

He was convicted and fined $800, which was referred to SPER.

The conviction was recorded.