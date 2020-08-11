Man denied bail over alleged ‘savage’ DV attack

AN Ipswich man refused bail over an allegedly ‘savage’ assault on his wife argued he should be allowed free so that he can provide for his family.

The 30-year-old man appeared by video-link from the police watch-house before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with seven offences including a domestic violence offence of assault causing bodily harm; choking/strangulation; serious assaulting police; obstructing police; and breaching bail conditions.

The charges arise from an incident on the evening of August 10 at the woman’s home, police will allege.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail, and tended photographs of the woman’s injuries, allegedly caused by the man.

“It was a very savage incident. There is a risk of further offences,” Sgt Voigt said.

In seeking bail, lawyer Allana Davie said the man and his wife were both employed and paying off mortgages.

“They have two mortgages. If he is refused bail she is concerned she will lose everything if he is not working,” Ms Davie said.

“He has regard to their financial circumstances and the impact on her.”

Ms Davie said any perceived risks could be mitigated with bail conditions, and he would attend counselling and not drink alcohol.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the man had previously been allowed bail on the condition he did not go to her house, and this had clearly been breached.

Mr Shepherd said the man was also alleged to have attacked police officers who went to the house.

He said there were allegations of extreme physical violence against the woman, and if the strangulation/choking offence was proved it would likely result in a jail term.

Mr Shepherd also noted that the suggestion that he should be allowed bail to work and ensure her financial needs could be viewed as being a way to control or intimidate her.

“Her safety and wellbeing far outweigh any financial issues,” he said.

Mr Shepherd said he was not satisfied the man would abide by conditions and bail was refused.

The matter will return to court on September 2.