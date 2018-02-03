Man accused of feeding croc claims he was protecting kids

A large crocodile has frequently been seen at the end of Chinaman Creek at White Rock, close to homes and where children play. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

A WHITE Rock man accused of using wallaby carcasses to feed a crocodile in a suburban creek claims he was only trying to protect the local children from the large animal.

Jamie Charlton's unit backs onto Chinaman's Creek where reports of a crocodile measuring more than four metres long have been circling for weeks.

The 34-year-old's Atlantic Cl neighbours said yesterday the murky waterway is a popular fishing and swimming spot for local children.

Mr Charlton, whose Facebook profile picture features him in a swimming pool lying on an inflatable crocodile, is facing a significant fine after being charged by Cairns detectives for taking a protected animal in relation to the wallabies.

He has taken to social media to defend his actions, claiming the wallabies were already dead after being killed by wild dogs when he used them to bait a hook.

He said it had been him who called authorities asking for it be caught and he was trying to do the job for them after they had previously failed.

Police have alleged he was successful with the crocodile caught on the hook, but it managed to free itself and swim away.

"Look get it right no one has been feeding it," he wrote.

"I'm doing the f-----g familys (sic) around here a favour so some poor kids don't get Eaton (sic), so f--- u all.

"Take my car take my house take my money but I will not let that f-----g crock (sic) take mine or someone's kids."

Mr Charlton also claimed a ranger showed up one night last week with a trap, but he told him it was too small for the animal and the ranger "got no idea".

The croc has been labelled a problem animal and targeted for removal by the Department of Environment and Science with a spokeswoman confirming yesterday it was yet to be caught.

A woman who lives in the street, who did not want to be named, claimed the croc had been venturing increasingly closer to homes, which were only about 50m away from the creek.

"The rangers were rung up about three months ago about it, and they did nothing about it, and now the croc's come back," she said.

"It's coming closer and closer.

"It's getting braver.

"There's kids that swim in the creek. Kids from White Rock school are down there all the time.

"Something needs to be done about it. (The croc) needs to be removed."