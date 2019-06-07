Menu
FILE PICTURE: Emergency Services Queensland helicopter crews respond to a vehicle accident near Charters Towers.
Man dies in horror outback crash

by Nic Darveniza
7th Jun 2019 4:45 AM
A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in central Queensland bushland southwest of Charters Towers.

The man was killed when his sedan was struck head-on by a ute attempting to overtake a truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Gregory Development Road, 30 km south of the Cape River.

The driver of the ute was pinned by her steering wheel for several hours as emergency services raced to the remote crash site after receiving the call at 7:38pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene to transport her to Townsville Hospital but takeoff was delayed as paramedics attempt to stabilise her at the scene.

Poor coverage in the area has frustrated emergency responders, who have thus far been unable to report the woman's condition back to headquarters.

The man's death has taken Queensland's road toll to 13 since Monday last week.

Earlier Thursday, a 16-year-old learner driver was killed on unsealed roads near Fairyland.

charters towers fatal crash

