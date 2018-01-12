Snake bite kills man defending his dog

A MAN has died in north-east NSW as the result of a suspected brown snake bite.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but died within an hour of being bitten on the finger in a backyard at West Tamworth on Wednesday night, according to Fairfax Media.

Before he was bitten, it is believed the man noticed his dog had picked up a snake in its mouth.

The Australian reports that the snake had been hissing in distress at the dog when the man grabbed it and was bitten hard on the hand.

The newspaper understands the man ran to show the snake to his mother, who had been asleep at the time, and told her, "Mum, look what bit me?

It is then reported that the mother put the snake into a coffee jar and frantically took her son to Tamworth hospital, where he died 40 minutes later.

A spokesman for NSW Police said officers took control of the snake but were unable to kill it as brown snakes are considered an endangered species.

The snake was then dropped off at a local veterinary surgery.

Brown snake venom is among the most potent in the world and the reptile is responsible for more than 60 per cent of snakebite deaths in Australia, according to the University of Melbourne.