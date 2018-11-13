Menu
A car crashed into a tree on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson just before 5am.Emergency services have closed the road in both directions near the intersection on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.
Driver killed as car hits tree near Ipswich

Emma Clarke
13th Nov 2018 11:51 AM
A MAN has died following a single-vehicle traffic crash at Coulson this morning.

A member of the public alerted emergency services to the crash at the intersection of Beaudesert-Boonah Rd and Ipswich-Boonah Rd just before 5am.

A car crashed into a tree at the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed a man died at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal traffic crash near Coulson on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal traffic crash near Coulson on Tuesday morning. 7News Brisbane

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions but it has since re-opened.

The road was closed for close to seven hours.

 

