Driver killed as car hits tree near Ipswich

A car crashed into a tree on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson just before 5am.Emergency services have closed the road in both directions near the intersection on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

A car crashed into a tree on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson just before 5am.Emergency services have closed the road in both directions near the intersection on Ipswich-Boonah Rd. Cordell Richardson

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle traffic crash at Coulson this morning.

A member of the public alerted emergency services to the crash at the intersection of Beaudesert-Boonah Rd and Ipswich-Boonah Rd just before 5am.

A car crashed into a tree at the scene.

Serious crash on Beaudesert-Boonah Road at Coulson. Police asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. #qldtraffic #7News pic.twitter.com/19hXCiESw2 — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) November 13, 2018

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed a man died at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal traffic crash near Coulson on Tuesday morning. 7News Brisbane

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions but it has since re-opened.

The road was closed for close to seven hours.

Beaudesert-Boonah Road at Coulson is CLOSED in BOTH directions near the intersection of Ipswich Boonah Road as police and emergency services respond to a serious traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/XR78gJlvPN — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 12, 2018

Serious accident on Beaudesert Boonah road #Coulson about 04:54am. Lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2cEjxwWu1m — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 12, 2018