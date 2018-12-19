Menu
Coast surfer dies from Gold Coast
News

Surfer, 70, dies after tragic early morning surf

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Dec 2018 6:20 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
A SURFER has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning in what has been called a 'pre-Christmas tragedy'.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be paddleboard surfing with a friend off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when is understood to have had a heart attack, causing him to fall into the water and hit his head on a submerged rock.

 

Family and friends of the surfer at the scene. Picture: Emily Halloran
Family and friends of the surfer at the scene. Picture: Emily Halloran

The surfer's friend noticed he had not resurfaced, before pulling him out of the surf to find him unconscious.

His body remains in the sand in the arms of his wife and is surrounded by friends.

Lifeguards and police are scene with his loved ones

About 8.15am a Hearse arrived at Greenmount to remove the body from the sand.

Emergency services took a stretcher onto the sand while more than 30 distraught friends and family of the man watched on.

The man is understood to be a well-known figure in the southern Gold Coast community.

About 100 people clapped and cheered in celebration of the life of the man as the hearse left the scene just before 9am.

A police officer was seen shaking hands and hugging some of his mates.

Lifeguards and emergency services at Greenmount beach where a surfer has died. Picture: Emily Halloran
Lifeguards and emergency services at Greenmount beach where a surfer has died. Picture: Emily Halloran

 

Four young adults arrived just before the hearse drove away and had their last moments as they hugged the man's body and said goodbye.

Dozens of people have gathered on the beach where the body laid for hours are being pulled out of the surf.

Emergency services received a flurry of calls from 4.42am when the man was pulled from the water unconscious.

Acting Gold Coast chief lifeguard Chris Maynard told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning that the man was found floating face down in the water.

"It is quite a tragedy at this time of year," he said.

"Any incident in the ocean is a tragedy."

