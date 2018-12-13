Man dead, another fights for life after horror two-car crash

LifeFlight on scene of serious crash

A MAN has died and another is fighting for life after a horror two-vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Police are investigating the crash on Gatton Helidon Rd where two vehicles collided, reportedly at speed, just before 4pm Wednesday.

The 82-year-old driver of one car suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died a short time later, police said.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Gatton Helidon Rd. RACQ LifeFlight

The 47-year-old woman driver of another car was transported by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman's passenger, a 24-year-old man, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two RACQ LifeFlight helicopters were sent to the crash scene, leaving a joint press conference with combined emergency services, police and the State Government, urging road safety.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal crash.