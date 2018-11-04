UPDATE: Man killed in alleged violent assault identified

A man, believed to be the son of Australian rock musician Angry Anderson, has died after an alleged violent assault overnight on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

NSW Police said emergency services responded to calls of an assault in Queenscliff, at the corner of Pavilion Street and Bridge Road just after 6am this morning.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the deceased man is the son of Angry Anderson, the lead singer of rock band Rose Tattoo.

Anderson has three sons and it is not yet known which one is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Paramedics and police from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command found the man, believed to be in his 20s, unconscious with serious head injuries.

He died beside paramedics en route to hospital.

A second man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Manly Police Station.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News

At a press conference this morning, Detective Inspector Michael Boutouridis said the 20-year-old man who is currently being held in custody was known to the victim.

"The 26-year-old died at the scene and he is a local and the 20-year-old offender was arrested and taken to Manly Police Station," Det Insp Boutouridis said.

He said he was "confident" that the attack was not random in nature as the two men were known to each other.

"In fact I am certain the two fellows knew each other, both young men," he said.

"I don't know the circumstances that lead to them being at the reserve this morning at Queenscliff, that's why I am appealing to the community to assist us."

Det Insp Boutouridis urged members of the public to come forward with any information of what happened at Pavilion Reserve before police were called just before 6am today.

"It was quite a bloody scene, the man we have in custody was violent and it took a number of police officers to subdue and arrest him," Det Insp Boutouridis said.

He said capsicum spray was used as well as "significant force … to arrest him".

"I want to deliver a strong message that this was not a random attack, we have one offender in custody and there are none outstanding," he said.

The man is expected to be charged with murder later today.